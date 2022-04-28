JAY — The Spruce Mountain Outdoor Club, led by Athletic Director Marc Keller, received permission from the Regional School Unit 73 Board of Directors Thursday evening for a canoe trip on Moose River in Jackman.

“This is a repeat of a trip that we took last year,” Keller said. “We started here on a Saturday, did some meal preparation,” Keller said. “The kid’s got to know the equipment that they would be using, did some dry land canoe strokes.”

The group did some walking as the water was low last year, Keller said. “A lot of the rifts we would normally run we didn’t get a chance to.” He expects more water this year.

“It is such a wonderful experience for the kids,” Director Phoebe Pike said. “I think it is wonderful to get the kids out in nature, just having a good time, building experiences and memories. I love this idea.”

“This wasn’t just a canoe trip, this was an adventure,” Director Patrick Milligan noted. “I really appreciate the effort that goes into this.”

“This is a lifelong activity that kids can continue and teach their own kids,” Board of Directors Chairman Robert Staples said.

This year participants will spend Saturday, June 25, at the school, leave on June 26 and return the 29th. The trip is open to incoming freshmen and is a good opportunity to become part of the school, Keller said.

Advertisement

The cost is $75 per student.

Director Joel Pike asked if there was a mechanism in place for students who don’t have the money needed for the trip.

Last year a woman reached out, wanting to sponsor a student, Keller said. It wasn’t needed then, but is available this year if needed, he noted. A statewide program, Teens to Trails has twice provided Keller with $500 for equipment purchases, and moneys left from those could also be used, he added.

Students from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls attend Spruce Mountain schools.

In other business, two-year contract renewals were approved for:

Section 504 coordinator Tina Collins

Spruce Mountain Primary School Principal Michael Glynn

Curriculum and technology coordinator Chris Hollingsworth

SMHS Athletic Director Marc Keller

SMHS Principal TJ Plourde

Spruce Mountain Middle School Principal Carolyn Luce

Spruce Mountain Elementary School Principal Patrick St. Clair

Special services director Cherie Parker

Advertisement

« Previous

filed under: