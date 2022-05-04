LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted Tuesday to use $83,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act funds for partial payments for an F-600 truck and a police cruiser.

Both items are included in the capital improvement budget, in the proposed $2.9 million town budget for 2022-23 that will go to voters June 14.

There is $55,000 in the proposal for an F-600 plow/dump truck for the Public Works Department.

There is also $28,000 for a police cruiser. Voters approved raising $14,000 last year for a one-third payment on the cruiser, which together would cover the cost of a new cruiser.

The town has received $166,908.23, half of the allotted $333,816.46 it is expected to receive in federal funds. The other half is expected later this year.

Selectman Jim Long said he wanted to save taxpayers’ money by paying the full amount for the truck’s anticipated cost of $110,000.

Between the $55,000 in the budget, if approved by voters, and the $55,000 from federal money, the town will pay off the truck instead of taking out a loan or entering into a lease-purchase agreement, Vice Chairman Ernie Souther said Wednesday.

The $28,000 in the budget for the cruiser, if approved, will go into the general fund at the end of the year.

