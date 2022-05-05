TEMPLE — Voters have elected Dean Collins to a three-year seat on the Temple Select Board.

Collins won the seat over incumbent Tracy Dunham in a 19-16 vote, according to Tax Collector and Treasurer Sue Cantrell.

Collins had decided to run in March after receiving inquiries in town, but did not do much campaigning leading up to the election, he said.

“I felt that the people there at that meeting, if they wanted me, they’d vote for me,” he said.

Collins has been a resident of Temple since 1999 and was born and raised in Rangeley.

He previously served in the military and worked as a guidance counselor at SAD 59’s Madison Area Memorial High School.

Collins said he brings to the role his skills as a “good listener” and “good communicator.”

“[It’s] important to listen to your what community wants, what they desire,” he said. “And to disseminate information outward so that people in the community are well informed.”

He also brings knowledge of budgets and getting grants.

In his time on the select board, Collins wants to focus on broadband access, recycling and “being financially responsible for the community.”

For the time being, though, Collins said he will begin his tenure by “learn[ing] how things operate, learning what’s available.”

