WILTON — Two Massachusetts men suffered scrapes Sunday morning when their SUV went off U.S. Route 2 East, headed over an embankment and entered a small brook, coming to a stop on its roof.

The crash occurred at about 7:30 a.m., beyond the Wilton CareerCenter parking lot, heading toward Farmington, Chief Heidi Wilcox of the Wilton Police Department said Monday.

Driver Darlin Rosario, 23, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, fell asleep after he and passenger, Roberto Paula De La Cruz, 22, also of Lawrence, had worked a 12-hour shift during shutdown at a Rumford mill, Wilcox said, according to what the men told her.

The men who are staying at a Farmington motel with a work crew, were able to get out of the vehicle and call for help.

NorthStar EMS medical personnel checked the men out at the scene.

They were lucky they only ended up with a couple of scrapes, Wilcox said.

Wilton Fire & Rescue responded to assist at the scene.

