CARRABASSETT VALLEY — An Oakland man died Saturday from injuries received when the motorcycle he was driving hit an embankment on state Route 27, and he and the bike went airborne.

Two motorcyclists were traveling together south on Route 27 toward Kingfield after having lunch at Sugarloaf and heading to Bangor, Police Chief Mark Lopez said Monday.

A motorcycle driven by Alan Rose, 37, of Oakland went into a corner, and a wheel got into the gravel shoulder. He tried to straighten the bike out, and it skidded 108 feet, hit an embankment and he and the bike went airborne, Lopez said.

The motorcycle came to rest 176 feet from where it first left the road, and Rose was thrown an additional 25 feet from the bike.

Witnesses told police Rose’s bike appeared to be going too fast for the corner, Lopez said.

He was not wearing a helmet, Lopez said. Rose was driving a 2021 Indian motorcycle.

The other motorcycle was driven by Bryce Monteyro, 27, of Pittsfield.

Lopez was assisted in investigating the 12:16 p.m. crash by officer Wallace “Wally” Spencer and Franklin County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Close and Deputy Stephen Cusson, he said.

Rose was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to the Sugarloaf Regional Airport to meet a LifeFlight medical helicopter. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the airport, Lopez said.

Carrabassett Valley Fire Department assisted with traffic control and other tasks at the scene.

