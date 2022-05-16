INDUSTRY — A local man reported missing Sunday morning by his family was found deceased later in the day during a search on the side of West Mills Road, not far from his home, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

Deputy Alan Elmes received a report of a missing Industry man at about 10 a.m. Sunday. Family members reported Dustin Josselyn, 25, was last seen at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday outside of his residence on West Mills Road.

Elmes, Sgt. Ryan Close and Deputy Austin Couture worked with the Industry Fire Department to search the area.

A member of the fire department “located Mr. Josselyn on the side of the West Mills Road near the intersection of Sawyers Mills Road,” Nichols said. “The investigation is on-going. The cause of death is not considered suspicious at this time.”

The Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting a follow-up investigation. The Maine State Police Major Crimes unit was notified.

