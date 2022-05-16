INDUSTRY — A local man reported missing Sunday morning by his family was found deceased later in the day during a search on the side of West Mills Road, not far from his home, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.
Deputy Alan Elmes received a report of a missing Industry man at about 10 a.m. Sunday. Family members reported Dustin Josselyn, 25, was last seen at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday outside of his residence on West Mills Road.
Elmes, Sgt. Ryan Close and Deputy Austin Couture worked with the Industry Fire Department to search the area.
A member of the fire department “located Mr. Josselyn on the side of the West Mills Road near the intersection of Sawyers Mills Road,” Nichols said. “The investigation is on-going. The cause of death is not considered suspicious at this time.”
The Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting a follow-up investigation. The Maine State Police Major Crimes unit was notified.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Franklin
Missing Industry man found dead during search near his home
-
Business
L.L. Bean goes silent on social media for Mental Health Awareness Month
-
Maine
Abyssinian Meeting House restoration ramps up for completion
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Monday, May 16, 2022
-
Dr. Roach
Dissociative identity disorder often misrepresented in media