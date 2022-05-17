RUMFORD – Best Western Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of the Best Western Plus Rumford Falls, located at 50 Prospect Ave.

The newly constructed property is owned by Pennacook Falls Investments, Ltd. and boasts 63 total guestrooms, 12 of which are deluxe suites.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of this new property and provide a beautiful, comfortable lodging option for local residents and travelers alike,” said Tony Carter, president of Pennacook Falls Investments, Ltd. “Guests seeking a peaceful respite in the mountains or a getaway full of outdoor activities can look no further than the Best Western Plus Rumford Falls.”

The brand-new Best Western Plus Rumford Falls is nestled in the historic town of Rumford in Maine’s western mountains and pays homage to the area’s local history, featuring photographic artwork that showcases Rumford’s natural beauty and reclaimed lumber from the site’s previous structure incorporated into the lobby’s trim work.

Each of the hotel’s guestrooms comes complete with a large flat-screen television, mini fridge, coffee maker and microwave. Amenities at the contemporary hotel include electric vehicle charging stations, a fitness center, an indoor heated saltwater pool, outdoor patio and firepit, guest laundry facilities and a sundry shop with curated local products.

The property also offers a spacious 425-square-foot meeting room that can comfortably accommodate 18 people, as well as a business center located off the lobby. Whether staying for business or pleasure, guests can rest assured they’ll stay connected with free wireless internet throughout the hotel and can enjoy complimentary hot breakfast each morning.

Conveniently located along Route 2, Best Western Plus Rumford Falls provides easy access to the area’s most desirable attractions. The hotel is ideally situated for alpine and Nordic skiers with the Black Mountain of Maine, only eight minutes away, and Sunday River Ski Resort, less than 30 minutes away by car.

Hiking enthusiasts can trek scenic trails at the Rumford Whitecap Mountain Preserve, Mount Zircon, Glassface Ledges or Mexico Ledge. Travelers can also take in the spectacular beauty of the Androscoggin River’s Rumford Falls, which are located just across the road from the property or visit historic downtown Rumford, only a quarter of a mile away.

Guests of Best Western Plus Rumford Falls will also enjoy direct snowmobile and ATV access from the property.

Staying at a Best Western-branded hotel such as the Best Western Plus Rumford Falls is now more rewarding than ever. This summer, Best Western is rewarding its Best Western Rewards members with a free night voucher with a two-night stay through September 4, 2022.

Best Western is also giving its most loyal members the opportunity to climb the loyalty ladder even faster. Travelers can now earn Elite Status with just five nights, three stays or 5,000 points – a 50 percent reduction to Elite Status eligibility requirements that applies to each BWR Elite Status tier. For more information on BWR or to sign up, please visit bestwesternrewards.com. Visit travelcard.bestwestern.com for complete Best Western Travel Card terms and conditions.

Reservations may be booked by calling the hotel directly at (207) 507-4061. Customers can also book their stay by calling Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ 24-hour reservation line at 1(800) 780-7234 or by visiting BestWestern.com.

