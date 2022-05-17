MEXICO — For the first time since 2019, a Drug Abuse Resistance Education culmination celebration was held in RSU 10.

The 34th DARE event, sponsored by the Rumford Police Department, was held for the 56 sixth graders completing the 16 week-program. It took place on May 13 in the lecture room at the Mountain Valley Middle School. Due to the pandemic, the public could not attend, but it was shown live on Facebook.

Instructor Doug Maifeld, in his 28th year, said he has it worked out so that he will not have missed a class with this DARE program.

Another DARE culmination celebration will take place on June 3 for the fifth grade DARE group. That, too, will be shown to the public live over Facebook.

Maifeld talked to the students about bullying and self-esteem.

“Bullying is still a big issue. It’s not part of the curriculum, but I kind of threw it in. I heard a public service announcement on the radio once that said it takes 10 seconds for the bullying behavior to stop, if someone speaks up,” he said.

Among the taking a stand winning essays, Hanley Fitzsimmons wrote that in some states, it is legal to buy this drug called marijuana. But you really shouldn’t use or buy this drug because it could give you a higher risk of getting illnesses such as cancer and pneumonia.

Madilynn Sirois wrote about what she how helpful the DARE Decision Making Model has been, and in fact has used it before.

When she used that model, it was when she was one getting bullied.

“I told her (mom) I was getting bullied on social media and who was bullying me, then I told my mom all the things I could have done and she told me most of the consequences to them all.”

After evaluating her situation, she said left the group chat on what they were bullying her for and never joined back.

Addison Libby said that through DARE, she learned more about peer pressure, consequences and communication.

“I understand that communication can be hard sometimes, but communicating will get you very far in life. Communication can help you stand up to a bully, or stand up for someone else. My parents say I talk too much, but I think talking a lot can be good and bad. Good because it can help you to stand up to bullies/people. Bad because you can start talking when you’re not supposed to (like when you’re in class)!”

After participating in the new curriculum, students will be able to:

* Exercise self-control, particularly when under stress and pressure. It will teach them to control their emotions, avoid impulsive behavior and think critically about their experiences in order to plan a drug-free life.

* Identify the risk and consequences of their choices. The curriculum prepares them for the rapid changes and challenges they are about to face, including the increasing presence of drugs in their lives, by teaching them to evaluate the risks and consequences of their choices.

* Make safe and responsible decisions. The DARE Decision Making Model continues to be central because youths need to understand how to think clearly and critically about the choices they face and, perhaps more importantly, plan for the ones they are about to face.

* Communicate more confidently and effectively, his developing strong relationships with peers, family and authority figures.

* Become safe and responsible citizens by learning how to help others and know how to get help. Youths of their age cannot do everything alone, so the new curriculum stresses safe and responsible ways to give and get help.

On May 17, Maifeld said the DARE students were bussed to a Portland Sea Dogs game, and were provided with cash for snacks from RSU 10.

