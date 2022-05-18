FARMINGTON — Eric Brown, the provost and vice president of academic affairs at the University of Maine at Farmington, has announced he will step down June 30, when his contract is set to expire.
“With the impending change in presidential leadership the time is right to recast the role,” Brown wrote in an email to staff members and students. “I will be available to help as needed with the transition for the new interim president.”
Serving as provost since 2016, Brown’s resignation comes at a major time of change for UMF and the University of Maine System.
UMF President Edward Serna announced in February he would be leaving the campus for a role at his alma mater, Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
On May 3, the UMaine System announced Joseph McDonnell would replace Serna as a two-year interim president.
Meanwhile, nine UMF faculty members in the humanities and social sciences learned May 2 their positions were to be eliminated. The eliminations have caused backlash across UMF’s campus and systemwide.
At the same time, changes in leadership at the University of Maine at Augusta and University of Southern Maine have resulted in votes of no confidence from UMA and USM‘s faculty senates.
In the email, Brown wrote: “These have not been easy years, or weeks. But I have always been impressed with the resilience and commitment of our faculty, staff, and students, and no place I’ve ever been means more to me.”
It is unclear what role the changes at UMF and the UMaine System played in Brown’s decision.
Brown did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment.
UMaine System spokesperson Margaret Nagle wrote in an email: “The Chancellor has no role in selecting a university provost. Chancellor Malloy won’t be involved in selecting Provost Brown’s replacement.”
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Narcan can save a life for one day, the day an addict needs to start recovery
-
Advertiser Democrat
OHCA to perform ‘The Death and Life of Sherlock Holmes’
-
Advertiser Democrat
Do you have room in your heart?
-
The Rangeley Highlander
The Line
-
The Bethel Citizen
Barn sales slated