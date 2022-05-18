FARMINGTON — Eric Brown, the provost and vice president of academic affairs at the University of Maine at Farmington, has announced he will step down June 30, when his contract is set to expire.

“With the impending change in presidential leadership the time is right to recast the role,” Brown wrote in an email to staff members and students. “I will be available to help as needed with the transition for the new interim president.”

Serving as provost since 2016, Brown’s resignation comes at a major time of change for UMF and the University of Maine System.

UMF President Edward Serna announced in February he would be leaving the campus for a role at his alma mater, Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

On May 3, the UMaine System announced Joseph McDonnell would replace Serna as a two-year interim president.

Meanwhile, nine UMF faculty members in the humanities and social sciences learned May 2 their positions were to be eliminated. The eliminations have caused backlash across UMF’s campus and systemwide.

At the same time, changes in leadership at the University of Maine at Augusta and University of Southern Maine have resulted in votes of no confidence from UMA and USM‘s faculty senates.

In the email, Brown wrote: “These have not been easy years, or weeks. But I have always been impressed with the resilience and commitment of our faculty, staff, and students, and no place I’ve ever been means more to me.”

It is unclear what role the changes at UMF and the UMaine System played in Brown’s decision.

Brown did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

UMaine System spokesperson Margaret Nagle wrote in an email: “The Chancellor has no role in selecting a university provost. Chancellor Malloy won’t be involved in selecting Provost Brown’s replacement.”

