EAST WILTON — On Saturday, May 21, 2022, there will be a Public Pickup /Takeout Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be Baked Roast Beef, Potatoes, Vegetable, Rolls and Pumpkin Pie Crunch. The price will be $9 for adults and $5 for those under 12. Home deliveries are available in the Wilton and Farmington area for $10 per meal. Reservations by Thursday, May 19 by 5 p.m. would be most appreciated. Reservations may be made by calling Alan Morison – 645-4366; Robert Lawrence – 778-2354 or Alvin McDonald – 645-2190.For more information please call one of the above numbers.

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, June 2, and July 7. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 continues to have Friday night take-out suppers. Prime your taste buds on May 20 for Larry’s ribs, baked beans, coleslaw, and Graham cracker cake for dessert. $13. Takeout meals begin serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. There will not be a supper on May 27. Instead, make plans for the May 30 Annual VFW Memorial Day chicken barbecue featuring ½ chicken, macaroni salad, chips and cookies for $13. Serving May 30 will start at 1 p.m.! Thank you for your continued support!

FARMINGTON —The Mt Blue Area Garden Club will hold their Annual Plant Sale on May 21, at Meetinghouse Park, Farmington. Sales will begin at 9 a.m. sharp until sold out. Come early for the best selection. The sale will feature reasonably priced perennials and other plants cultivated in members’ gardens. There will also be a limited number of house plants and vegetable seedlings. Please bring boxes to transport plants your purchase. This is the club’s only fundraiser which supports awarding two $500 scholarships to local graduating seniors going on to study horticulture or related areas. For more information, visit www.mtbluegardenclub.org, call 207-645-2067, or email [email protected]

NEW VINEYARD — It’s that time of year when we all turn to our gardens….Three sisters have gotten together to dig up plants and unearth treasures from their sheds for a Plant and All Things Garden Sale. Join them May 28 from 8 – 1 at 57 Herrick Mtn. Road in New Vineyard. You will be amazed at the treasures and hardy plants!

PHILLIPS – K – 4 students invite one and all to come to their Annual Plant Sale at the Phillips Elementary School on route 4 in Phillips and “help our gardens grow”. The sale will be open from 2:30 to 5 pm on Wednesday, May 25. Items include tomatoes, peppers, herbs, flowers, and more. All profits are used towards further development of the school’s gardening program.

REGION — Healthy Community Coalition is hosting several COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinics in Greater Franklin County in the coming weeks for individuals ages 18 and older. Vaccines are provided at no cost and all are welcome. Those attending will be administered their choice of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and can get their first, second, first booster dose, or second booster for those ages 50 and older.

Wednesday, May 25: Rangeley Health & Wellness, 25 Dallas Hill Rd., 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 1: Western Maine Community Action, 20 Church St. East Wilton, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

NEW VINEYARD — Saturday, June 4, New Vineyard Public Library Plant, Bake and Book Sale. 8 a.m. to noon at Smith Hall, RT 27, in New Vineyard. We are back – along with the Black Flies – however our great selection of plants for vegetable and flower gardens, together with wonderful home bake pies and cookies are sure to take your mind off those little biting bugs. Of course, a selection of books for your summer reading! Maybe a surprise item or two. All proceeds benefit the New Vineyard Public Library. FMI – 652-2250

FARMINGTON — Annual Gigantic Yard Sale, June 10 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fairbanks Union Church, 583 Fairbanks Road, Farmington. Donations accepted and for more information call:778-2420, or 778-3808. All proceeds go to the Deacon’s Mission and Outreach Program. There will be an abundance of items: furniture, dishes, books, toys, antiques, linens, Knick-Knacks and so much more. There is something for everyone. Come see! Facial coverings optional and social distancing will be managed. Please, no Early Birds the day of the sale.

INDUSTRY — May 28, annual plant sales, and food sales, in Industry, two events. Industry Town Hall, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., benefits local youth programs, for more info or to donate plants call Maria @ 578-1200 or Val @ 779-7753. Also May 28 at Shorey Chapel, 1109 Industry Road, 9 a.m. – noon., benefits the Building Preservation Fund, for more info call Judy/Dale @ 778-2157.

NEW VINEYARD — New Vineyard Public Library event, Saturday, May 21 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for a Storybook Trail Walk and walk the trail while enjoying a fun-filled story starring Maine animal characters – Moose, Beaver and Bear who learn an important lesson about the importance of working together. 20 Lake St, New Vineyard. FMI – 652-2250

FARMINGTON — It’s time for Mt. Blue Area Garden Club Annual Member Luncheon, when new and old members alike get a chance to become better acquainted and to share their gardening plans for the season.

This year, the event will be hosted on June 7 at 12 p.m., at the Farmington American Legion located at 158 High St, Farmington. A choice of meat or vegetarian lasagna will be served along with a green salad. There will also be a cash bar offering adult beverages.

The cost of the luncheon is $10 payable in advance and due by June 1. Please indicate your choice of meat or vegetarian entree when responding. Mail your response to Marion Hutchinson 730 Orchard Drive, Wilton, ME 04294 along with payment to Mt. Blue Area Garden Club. Annual club dues of $10 also will be collected for those who have not yet paid. As always, new members are welcome and invited to join! For more information, visit www.mtbluegardenclub.org, call 207-645-2067, or email [email protected]

TURNER – The 2022 schedule has been set for Music for Mavis at the Gazebo. Shows are at 6:30 p.m. at the Turner gazebo on the green in front of the Leavitt Institute building, 98 Matthews Way. Concerts are free, but a hat is passed to support the musicians. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Attendees should observe the CDC guidelines of social distancing. For information, call 207-754-0954. For May, upcoming performances are: May 24 – Jodi and Boys and May 31 – Bald Hill Band.

