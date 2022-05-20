FARMINGTON — The winners of prizes from the 9th Annual Earth Day Cleanup April 22 were recently presented by this year’s organizer Jessica Casey.

Winning the happiest cleanup volunteer group or family were Katie Arnold and her children Arabella, Kegan, and Colton. They received a gift card from Twice Sold Tales.

The award for oddest litter found went to Rachel McClellan. She received Dunkin coffee and a Dunkin cup.

Glenn Miller won for most adventurous litter retrieval. He received chocolates from Wicked Good Candy.

Youngest volunteer was Alora Brown who went with her parents Tyler and Sydney Brown. She proudly accepted a Minikins Toy.

Hannah Boivin received a Main Street Nutrition gift card for most litter picked up by an individual.

Most litter picked up by a team went to Mt. Blue Middle School Impact Club members Skyllar Eaton, Kaitlyn Rosie, and Molly Patterson accompanied by their teacher Denise Mochamer. They earned Reny’s gift cards.

Other volunteers recognized were Ashley Kenney who was awarded The Mercantile candle and earrings and Phoebe Rogers who received a T-shirt and book from Natural Resources Council of Maine.

All volunteers are thanked for their spirit and hard work in making Farmington and the planet a healthier and more beautiful place.

