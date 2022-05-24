LIVERMORE — Selectpersons on Tuesday night unanimously approved the $354,769 paving bid from Manzer’s Fine Grade and Earthwork of Anson.

The paving is for Strickland Ferry Road south toward Route 108 and is to be completed by Oct. 15. The money will come from the budget that is effective July 1.

Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller said three bids were received. Pike Industries of Fairfield offered $397,635.50 and Northeast Paving in Lewiston offered $382,600.

In other business, Miller showed the display made by Dave Townsend to hold the town’s original Boston Post Cane.

“He did some excellent work here, some excellent craftsmanship,” Miller said. “Katie Botka Quirrion did (the) little plaque. We will be putting the names of the Boston Post Cane recipients all the way down (the side).”

Townsend and Quirrion volunteered their time and materials so there was no cost to the town, Miller said.

Advertisement

Selectperson Brett Deyling asked what would be put on the display. The recipient’s name, year they were born, year of death, how old they were when they died, and how long they had lived in Livermore were possibilities he raised.

A decision will be made later.

Miller said there are only a fraction of the original canes remaining.

In September selectpersons approved purchasing a replica of the Boston Post Cane to present to the recipient. They also approved displaying a plaque at the town office listing recipients.

According to a November 2007 article in the Sun Journal, John Campbell was Livermore’s first recipient of the Boston Post Cane. He was 97 years old when he received it sometime before Sept. 7, 1909.

The article continued, “Livermore received its Boston Post Cane in 1909 from publisher Edwin A. Grozier. He sent more than 700 canes to New England towns to help advertise his daily newspaper. The canes were made of ebony from the Congo in Africa and prepared by the Fradley Co. of NYC. Each was topped with a 14-carat gold handle inscribed with the town’s name. The canes continue to advertise the Boston Post, which closed in 1957.”

Joan Lauzier, 96, was presented the replica of the town’s cane in December 2021.

« Previous

filed under: