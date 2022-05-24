REGION — Local veterans organizations and their auxiliaries will be holding wreath-laying services on Monday, May 30, at select war memorials in the area.

There will be no parade this year.

Jay VFW Post 3335, American Veterans Post 33, American Legion Post 10, and their Auxiliaries will be participating. A color guard will present the flags, a wreath will be placed, prayers shared and a gun salute given at each memorial.

Veterans, municipal officials, and community members are welcome to attend. The day’s events will start at 7 a.m. in Livermore Falls where the units will march from the Bank Building parking lot out to the bridge and render honors. The day’s events will end at Chisolm Square War Memorial.

“We are adding two memorials this year to last year’s honors locations, but unfortunately cannot yet get to all locations we have done in the past,” VFW Post Commander Don Frechette said recently. “We just don’t have enough veteran members participating anymore to hit all area locations.”

The schedule this year includes:

Advertisement

• Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge 7 a.m. (Rt. 4)

• Livermore Brettuns War Memorial 7:25 a.m. (Rt. 4 – Federal Road and Church St.)

• Leeds War Memorial 8 a.m. (Rt. 106 and Church Hill Rd.)

• Fayette War Memorial 8:40 a.m. (Rt. 17 – 2589 Main Street)

• Livermore Falls Union Park 9:05 a.m. (Corner of Park and Union St.)

• Jay War Memorial 9:20 a.m. (Chisolm Square)

Advertisement

“Times are approximate and could vary slightly, earlier or later, based on travel and traffic delays while traveling to each memorial location,” VFW Judge Advocate Jim Manter noted. “However, we will begin promptly at each location, when the honors teams arrive, so please be patient, and flexible in our timing and schedule. The same people participating in the honors teams are also preparing for the annual chicken barbecue, and we need to share the resources!”

The VFW will be holding its traditional chicken barbecue at 1 p.m. at the post on Route 133.

“The menu will be a huge half chicken and includes macaroni salad, chips, and a homemade cookie,” Dave Lachapelle, the Post Quartermaster said. “Again this year this BBQ is huge in our fundraising efforts, and traditionally is our largest benefit of the year. Our success on this one event sets the tone for our ability to support various scholarships and donations to local citizens and community members.”

“We also are going to add a touch of wood roasting, for unique flavoring from the traditional BBQ pit. It will be superb,” Manter, who recently won a Veterans BBQ competition in Kansas City noted.

“Cost will be $13, and our team is extremely proud of being able to keep the cost down, and procure enough chicken for the annual BBQ, with all the supply chain challenges, but our supply is limited,” he added.

Although not yet finalized, the Post is considering opening the “Beer Garden” to members and guests, while serving the drive through pickup of meals.

“This will be dependent on obtaining the proper permits and licenses for a one time event,” Frechette said.

All meals must be pre-ordered and reserved by calling 897-2122 by Friday, May 27.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: