WILTON — The 2022 Wilton Town Report has been dedicated to outgoing Town Manager Rhonda Irish.

“At the unanimous consent of the board, we have nominated Rhonda Irish,” Selectperson Tom Saviello announced at the Wilton Select Board’s Tuesday, May 17, meeting.

Irish received the dedication in the wake of her announcement that she will be retiring as town manager Aug. 10, following 13 years in the role.

Select Board Chair David Leavitt read aloud the dedication during the meeting, stating “it is with great pleasure that the Board of Selectpersons recognizes and dedicates the 2022 Town of Wilton Report to Rhonda Irish.”

The dedication summarized Irish’s history, from growing up on a dairy farm in Lisbon, to working for over a decade as the recycling and solid-waste coordinator for the Town of Jay and then working for the Town of Minot.

“Leaving as Town Administrator in 2009, Rhonda aptly stated, ‘I left Minot on a Friday and started in Wilton on Monday,'” Leavitt read.

“In the next 13 years, [Irish] worked diligently to make Wilton a great place to live, work and play. Rhonda has made many wide and varied accomplishments in her tenure as Town Manager,” he continued.

Leavitt listed some of Irish’s “notable accomplishments” as:

• The cleanup and redevelopment of the former Wilton Tannery Site, lauded as “a big success story.”

• The downtown revitalization project, where “Rhonda was instrumental in securing a $400,000 community development block grant,” among several others, “that paid for sidewalks, street lights and other upgrades.”

• The demolition of Wilton’s Forster Mill, where Irish secured significant funding to ensure “the demolition of the mill went forward with the least impact to the taxpayers with an eye to the future.”

“The three examples above are illustrative of many other successful projects and outcomes,” he read. “In addition to the hard work and effort put in as Town Manager, Rhonda has been active in local, state and national venues [with many organizations].”

“The Select Board and citizens will greatly miss you at the helm and wish you the best in your retirement,” Leavitt finished.

Following the reading, Saviello added that “I’ve worked with a couple of town managers over my life and you’re the best one by far, no question about it.”

“You’ve kept an even keel when people get excited and emotional,” Saviello said. “I really do appreciate being on [the board] with you. You made a difference for this town and it’s much appreciated.”

Irish said she did not “expect” the dedication.

“That was very nice,” she said.

Irish will be retiring Aug. 10 following the annual Wilton Blueberry Festival.

“It’s time to move on and start the next chapter of my life,” Irish previously said.

