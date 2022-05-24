CANTON — Logan Morris of Canton, a member of Jay Troop 199, received his Eagle Scout rank during a ceremony held on May 22 at the Canton Fire Station.

It was at this fire station where he had performed his Eagle Scout project.

As part of his process of obtaining this rank, he had to develop and complete a project. The project he chose was to build training aids for the fire station.

They now have some indoor ladder training props. Logan also built mock windows set up on the station’s mezzanine so the firefighters can practice ladder work.

This summer, Logan will be heading to the U.S. Army boot camp in Oklahoma.

Troop 199 Scoutmaster Tracy Wiggin said Troop 199 is a vital part of the Canton and Jay communities.

