Reagan Carey is bringing her Olympic gold medal-winning resume to lead the Premier Hockey Federation.

In April, the PHF named Carey as its new commissioner heading into its eighth season. She replaces Tyler Tumminia, who stepped down in March after two seasons.

The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF), formerly the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL), is a women’s professional ice hockey league located in the United States and Canada.

The league was established in 2015 with four teams, and has since grown to six teams: the Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, Minnesota Whitecaps, and the Toronto Six. The league is the first women’s professional hockey league to pay its players.

Carey, well-versed in the challenges women’s hockey has faced in finding its footing in North America, saw her eight-year stint as director of USA Women’s (Olympic) Hockey end with the women’s national team winning gold at the 2018 Winter Games.

At USA Hockey, Carey oversaw a women’s program that won six world championships and four Under-18 women’s championships.

Carey has strong family ties to River Valley. Her grandfather, Wendall “Chummy” Broomhall, was a Mexico native, and a member of Olympic ski teams in 1948 and 1952. She is also niece of Maine Hall of Famer Liz Carey.

During her time at Colby College, where she graduated with a sociology degree in 2001, Carey was a two-sport athlete, captaining both the ice hockey and volleyball teams. She is a 2010 recipient of the school’s Carl Nelson Sports Achievement Award, and in 2018 was inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame.

Carey previously worked for the NHL’s Atlanta Thrashers and NBA’s Atlanta Hawks in sports development, performance and marketing roles. Her decade of work focused on sports development, performance, and marketing, which led to her opportunity with USA Hockey where she served from 2010-18.

« Previous

filed under: