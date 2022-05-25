FARMINGTON — Selectmen on Tuesday night approved a $260,000 expenditure from the Public Works reserve account for the purchase of a new plow truck.

Public Works Director Philip Hutchins advised the board that only the dealerships O’Connor Auto Park in Augusta and Freightliner of Maine in Waterville had spaces allotted for future builds. The rest required a minimum 24 months for delivery. Arrival is estimated late October, he noted.

Public Works Shop Manager Jeffrey Fitch noted that the delivery window is not guaranteed, as other towns are trying to get trucks too and each company has one spot to build a truck.

“By approving (funds) it will allow us to approach them tomorrow,” Hutchins said. “Throughout the state of Maine I am sure other towns are approaching these (companies). If funds are allowed … that allows us to get a first shot at a spot.”

The plow truck will be fully outfitted, and $260,000 is a high-end estimate, Hutchins said. O’Connor’s estimate was $250,000 and Freightliner’s was $256,000, he added.

This truck will replace a 2003 Volvo that lacks a stainless-steel bed. The new truck will have a stainless-steel bed.

Advertisement

In other business selectmen renewed innkeeper and lunch wagon permits for Mount Blue Motel and Colonial Valley Motel owned by Rick Collins, Farmington Motel owned by 489 Farmington Falls LLC, Sandy River Farms owned by Erik Johnson, The Ugly Dumpling owned by Lou Sarofeen, The Outpost owned by Brian Bates and The White Fox Taverna owned by Niko Regas.

Prior to the vote board Chairperson Matthew Smith raised a question about The Outpost’s status as a lunch wagon. “They are building a ton of buildings over there; there is quite the little infrastructure going in,” he noted. “I think maybe in the future we need to look at this just to see what it falls under.”

Selectman Scott Landry asked if any taxes were being paid on the outbuildings. Smith said it was something to follow up on. Selectman Stephan Bunker added it would be good to have Code Enforcement look at it to see if the definitions hold up or if a different application should be used.

The board also approved a new lunch wagon permit for The Frosty Paw owned by Mary Hastings.

Hastings plans to start the family ice cream business serving pre-packaged ice cream treats and driving around the downtown area and to ball games.

“Things you would have bought off an ice cream truck when you were a kid,” she said. “We are going for classic. We have the music, all the old-fashioned treats we can find.”

Hastings intends to keep costs very cheap so a family of five can get ice cream for $5.

When asked about the kind of music the truck would have, Hastings said, “We are hoping to do the chime music. The ice cream truck I grew up with in my neighborhood you could hear them coming before you would see them. That kind of “Pop Goes the Weasel” tune, that’s what we are looking for.”

« Previous

filed under: