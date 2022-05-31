LIVERMORE FALLS — Summer Reading Program 2022: Oceans of Possibilities starts Tuesday, June 21, at Treat Memorial Library! Dive into an ocean of reading, win prizes, and help your community at the same time! Track your reading online at treat.beanstack.org or request a reading log at the library. For every book or half hour you read, you earn a non-perishable food item for the food bank.

Plus, solve our ocean themed mystery for a chance to win a treasure chest! Watch for clues on our Beanstack site, Facebook, and at the library every Thursday during Summer Reading. Solve our puzzles, put the clues together, and become a marine detective this summer! Look out for the first clue Thursday, June 23rd!

Design wearable merfolk fashion with us on Merfolk Craft Night 6 p.m. June 23. Paint and glitter some under the sea accessories and maybe walk the blue carpet with your creations! Join us for a spin the wheel game of chance, Whale of Fortune 6 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Both events are outdoor and weather permitting – see Facebook for updates. Programs are free and open to the public.

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. we will have Story Time outdoors at the library (weather permitting). Join us for our favorite picture books, sing-a-longs, and other activities. Each Story Time will include a take home craft. Story Time status will be updated every Wednesday morning on Facebook as outdoor or online!

Book Club will hold a hybrid meeting (both Zoom and in person) 3 p.m. Thursday, June 9. We will be discussing Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid as part of our Count on Books series (books with numbers in the title). Please let staff know if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion.

Find out what’s new on our shelves with Bonkers for Books, our biweekly recommendation video on Facebook. We will be sharing some of our favorites Saturday, June 11, and Saturday, June 25, this month. Please note that the library will be closed Saturday, June 18, in observance of Juneteenth.

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

« Previous

filed under: