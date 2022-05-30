Color guard members, from left, John Dube, Terry Mears, Jim Manter and Rick Merrill lead a procession Monday morning to the center of Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge to honor those who gave all in service to the United States. Jay VFW Post 3335, American Veterans Post 33, American Legion Post 10 and their auxiliaries participated in the Memorial Day service. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Sheila Weed, left, reads a prayer Monday morning while Marlene Walker holds a wreath to be placed at the Brettun’s Memorial in Livermore. Memorial Day activities by veterans’ organizations and their auxiliaries were held in Leeds, Livermore Falls, Fayette and Jay to honor those who gave all in service to their country. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Deputy Randy Williams of Auburn plays the bagpipes Monday morning during a Memorial Day observance at Brettun’s Memorial in Livermore. Williams has played the bagpipes for 15 years, and attendees expressed their appreciation to him for playing. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

The Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 color guard participates Monday in Memorial Day ceremonies at the World War I Memorial Arch in Farmington. From left are Robert Hallman, Matthew Smith, Rick Bowen, Stephan Bunker and Horace LaBree. Auxiliary members, Boy Scout Troop 546 and Mt. Blue middle and high school band members also participated. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Members of Boy Scout Troop 546 participate Monday in Memorial Day ceremonies in Meetinghouse Park in Farmington. Several members placed wreaths at monuments in the park. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

