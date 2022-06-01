WELLS — Katelyn Lapoint of Jay graduated with an Associate in Applied Science in Animal Care Management from York County Community College. The College held its 27th Annual Commencement Ceremony at the Sanford Performing Arts Center on Friday, May 13.

York County Community College, established in 1994, is one of seven community colleges in the Maine Community College System. The college annually enrolls nearly 2,000 students in certificate and associate degree programs, continuing education, career & professional development and business training.

To learn more about the College visit www.yccc.edu or www.findthefearlessyou.com

