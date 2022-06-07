FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a three-year union contract with deputies and sergeants that gives a 15% wage increase the first year, and a 4% increase each of the next two years.

It does not include the sheriff, chief deputy and two lieutenants, which are considered administration at the Sheriff’s Office.

The contract is effective July 1 and expires June 30, 2025.

Another change is overtime will be calculated at 80 hours instead of 40 hours, Tiffany Baker, county human resources specialist/administrative assistant, said.

Commissioners also accepted a multigrade salary pay structure that has 15 steps for nonunion employees, county Administrator Amy Bernard said. Most of the employees were placed on a grade, with the exception of some part-time stipend positions.

They also approved a Salary Administration Policy for nonunion employees to go with the package.

Advertisement

The cost to the county for the first year is $147,476.70. The new fiscal year begins July 1. That will come out of the undesignated fund balance, Bernard said.

The pay structure was requested by staff and commissioners.

In other business, commissioners tabled action on the Juneteenth holiday for employees until they can figure out how it would be handled with union contracts, among other factors.

Bernard also gave commissioners an update on revenues. There had been $185,000 included from the undesignated fund, which was not enough. She said they would need $230,000. They also will need $75,000 from the undesignated fund for the jail to stay within the tax cap, she said.

Commission Chairman Terry Brann of Wilton said that combined it is $305,000 from the fund.

There is room to use more, if necessary, Bernard said.

Advertisement

In another matter, commissioners also approved Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.’s request to add more money for gasoline for the Sheriff’s Office. He has continued to increase the amount as the prices rise. Last year, he budgeted $80,00o and increased to $100,000 in the budget for next year but doesn’t believe it would make it past February 2023.

Commissioners agreed to add $30,000 more for gasoline, anticipating revenue from Farmington to reimburse the county for the town’s use. It will offset the cost, Bernard said.

The cruisers get about 13 miles per gallon, Nichols said. He has five new hybrid cruisers on order.

Nichols will bring his request to the Budget Advisory Committee at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the courtroom at the county courthouse. The committee is expected to finalize the budget.

Commissioners plan to meet at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to consider the committee’s proposed budget. On June 21, commissioners will return to a 10 a.m. meeting.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: