Historical Society



WILTON —We will be holding our next meeting on Thursday June 9, at 6:30 pm. Our speaker is Ken Wing, an historian from Eustis Maine, will give a presentation on Benedict Arnold at the Wilton Farm and Home Museum Thursday June 9, at 6:30 p.m. Ken has done extensive research on the path that Arnold took in northern Franklin County as he travelled north to attack Quebec. Please join us and learn of Arnold’s journey and see some of the artifacts he left behind. Hope to see you there!

Meals

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, the next is July 7. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 Friday night take-out supper on June 10, the meal will include meatloaf frosted with mashed potatoes and topped with cheese and bacon, carrots, and dessert, also $11Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

Sales

Advertisement

FARMINGTON — Annual Gigantic Yard Sale, June 10 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fairbanks Union Church, 583 Fairbanks Road, Farmington. Donations accepted and for more information call:778-2420, or 778-3808. All proceeds go to the Deacon’s Mission and Outreach Program. There will be an abundance of items: furniture, dishes, books, toys, antiques, linens, Knick-Knacks and so much more. There is something for everyone. Come see! Facial coverings optional and social distancing will be managed. Please, no Early Birds the day of the sale.

NORTH JAY — June 18 – Saturday- North Jay Grange #10 is having a Food Sale and Indoor/Outdoor Sale. 9 a.m. – 1p.m. More good clothing for family, footwear, items, dolls, household and more FMI – 208-9225.

Music



JAY — The music is back at Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335. North Country will be playing on June 11, from 7 to 11 p.m. Door open at 6 p.m., for members and guests. Call 897-2122 in advance for tickets. Tickets are $6 per person, $10 per couple

Children’s Fest

CHESTERVILLE — The Chesterville Meeting House will be hosting an exhibit of children’s art as a feature of its upcoming Children’s Festival. The artwork will be on display on June 18 (Michael Menes, juggler) and June 25 (Michael Cooper, mime and mask artist) performances at the festival. Children aged 18 and younger from all area towns are invited to submit art that can be easily hung on the wall. Framing is not necessary. Limit 2 pieces per child. The art show will not involve prizes. There is no fee to participate.

Art may be submitted by bringing it to the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House at 3 Borough Road in Chesterville on either Friday, June 10 from 3-6 p.m. or Sunday, June 12 from 3-6 p.m. Name, age, telephone number and town of residence must be on the back of the artwork. FMI call 778-3513

