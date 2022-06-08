JAY — A 12-year-old boy was charged Wednesday with terrorizing in connection with a bomb threat Thursday, June 2, at the middle school, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said.

A threatening note was found in a bathroom, and a search by a state police bomb squad and K-9s didn’t find anything suspicious, Caton said.

Students were released from classes early.

Jay police continued Wednesday morning to interview students before charging the boy and releasing him to a parent, Caton said.

The case is not related to the gun threat at the school Friday, June 3, Caton said.

In that case, the middle and high schools, which are connected on Community Drive, were locked down after a written threat of a gun in a school, Caton said Wednesday.

“We searched and did not come up with a firearm,” he said.

Authorities had previously not released the nature of the threat.

The lockdown was lifted within two hours and police took a 13-year-old middle school girl into custody. She was charged with terrorizing, released to a guardian and is under house arrest, Caton said.

The two cases are not related, he said, and they will be handled through the juvenile court system.

Both students are being disciplined appropriately on a school level in accordance with Educational Law, School Superintendent Scott Albert wrote in a notice to students, parents and staff.

