WILTON — A local man died Wednesday morning when the vehicle he was driving went off U.S. Route 2 West and rolled over.

Michael Boyd, 66, was alone in the 2007 Ford Fusion, which was traveling toward East Dixfield, police Chief Heidi Wilcox said.

The cause of the crash, which was reported at 8:38 a.m., remains under investigation, she said.

A passing truck driver used a fire extinguisher to prevent the car from catching fire, Wilcox said. Smoke was initially reported coming from the car. Police also used extinguishers to make sure there was no fire.

The investigating officer is Brian Lynch.

Police were assisted by East Dixfield, Wilton and Farmington fire departments. NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel also responded.

