LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of a 2022 Ford Explorer hybrid cruiser with a road-ready police package.

The board approved spending $28,000 from its share of the American Rescue Plan Act in May to go with the $14,000 raised by voters last year. It was put in a reserve account for a cruiser.

There is also $28,000 in the proposed $2.9 million budget to put into a reserve toward a new cruiser when needed.

Quirk Auto Group in Augusta has a Ford Explorer hybrid on its lot, police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. told selectmen.

It is expected to take eight to 10 months to receive a cruiser from many other dealerships, he said.

The cost of the cruiser, factoring in trade-in of a 2017 Ford Explorer with 126,000 miles, is $37,014, Steward said Wednesday.

He is hoping to have enough left to retrofit some of the equipment from that vehicle, including radio and computer systems, for the new cruiser. The new vehicle runs on gas and electric motors.

In other business during the selectmen meeting, Town Manager Amanda Allen introduced Alexander “Alex” Pawson of Jay as a new Town Office employee.

Pawson previously worked at the Greene Town Office, she said.

In another matter, selectmen voted to approve amending the personnel policy to include Juneteenth, which is a legal state and federal holiday on Sunday, June 19. The holiday will be observed June 20, Allen said.

President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in June 2021 to observe the end of slavery in the U.S. Gov. Janet Mills also approved the day as a legal holiday last June.

In another matter, acting board Chairman Ernie Souther thanked Selectman Rodney Heikkinen on behalf of the board for his service to the town. It is his last meeting. He did not seek reelection.

Souther also said Chairman Jeffrey Bryant, who was not at the meeting, will also be thanked. Bryant also didn’t seek reelection.

