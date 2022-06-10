CANTON — Selectmen Brian Keene and Scott Kilbreth were thanked by fellow board members Thursday night for their service to the town.

Chairman Russell Adams expressed appreciation to both for their time “and all of the knowledge, everything I’ve learned from you guys, and everything you’ve given the town.”

“It’s been a fun nine years,” Keene said, “very enjoyable.”

Their terms end June 30.

Michelle Larrivee and Don Hutchins are running for the two seats in Tuesday’s municipal elections. Larrivee has lived in Canton since 2011. She and her husband, Jody, own Freedom Hill Farm, a small farm and greenhouse.

Hutchins has been a selectmen at various times since 2003. His most recent term ended in June 2021. He is self-employed at Hutchins and Son Custom Woodworking in Canton.

Advertisement

Planning Board member Brad Sica is seeking a three-year term and has no challenger.

Also to be decided Tuesday is the Regional School Unit 56 budget of $13.21 million for Canton, Carthage, Dixfield and Peru.

Voting in Canton will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the meeting room at the Town Office at 94 Turner St.

Also Thursday, the board gave the Canton Trail Riders ATV Club permission to continue using Alden Hill Road for access to trails, Meadowview Road, which is discontinued, as a trail, and land next to Jewett Hill Road, where the trail crosses for the next five years. The club also has permission to use the town park and ride lot on School Street. Club member Brian Jordan attended the meeting when the request was granted.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: