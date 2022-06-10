WEST FARMINGTON — Come see the skillful hands of Franklin County’s crafters at work at the Farmington Grange Hall (next to the West Farmington Post Office), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. More than 15 artisans will be demonstrating their skills and selling their crafts.

These will include a bee keeper, blacksmith, fly tie-er, wool felter, wood carver, chair caner, rug hooker, rug braider, hand quilter, potter, soap maker, knitter, spinners and a leather crafter. They will explain the materials and tools needed to get started.

All this, midst the music of local musicians, homemade refreshments, and books for sale by antiquarian bookseller Steve Scharoun.

“We thought that with the pandemic many people either developed new hobbies or picked up long abandoned ones and that this would be an exciting menu of possibilities,” said Karen Yingling, who is organizing the event with Theresa Forster of Strong.

A $5 donation will be dedicated to the Grange’s ongoing fund raising drive to paint the historic building, says Yingling. A 50/50 raffle is also being held, with items donated by Grange members. You need not attend the June 18th event to purchase one or be at the drawing, says Forster. FMI call 207-671-9140.

