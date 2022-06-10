JAY — Police and firefighters responded to Spruce Mountain Elementary School on Friday morning to clean up gasoline leaking from a broken tank on an employee’s vehicle.

“Just wanted people not to worry if they saw police and firemen at the SMES this morning,” Superintendent Scott Albert announced in an automated call. “There is no danger. An employee’s vehicle’s gas tank broke and leaked gasoline in the parking area. Police and fire departments are there for cleanup only.”

The message was sent to ease any fears in the wake of two threats made at the middle school last week.

A 12-year old male student was arrested Wednesday on a charge of terrorizing in connection with a bomb threat June 2 that resulted in all district students being released early while the building was searched. No bomb was found.

The next day, in an unrelated incident, a 13-year-old female student was charged with terrorizing related to a gun threat. No weapon was found. The middle school and high schools, which are connected on Community Drive, were locked down and students sent home.

