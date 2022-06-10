Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd. in Farmington, 207-778-2638. Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. These are the pets of the week.

Maverick is a male hound mix about one year old. Hi!!! I’m Maverick!! I’m a super-duper sweet hound boy and I’m very exuberant in almost every aspect of my being. I’m a typical hound and love to talk! I’m also obsessed with food and treats! I love going for walks and being around people. I’m currently working on different tricks and manners such as sit, give paw, lie down, and heel! I have heel and sit down packed as long as you have treats ready! I’m a very fast learner and eager to please! I’m really good at comforting people and know to slow down and check on you if you seem hurt or upset.

Maverick would love to meet your current dogs to see if they can be friends but he and cats don’t really get along, so he’d need a home without cats. “I’m also a bit too excited and big for little kids so only older kids for me!”

Odessa is a 4-6 years old female. Hello, I’m Odessa. I love pets and I’m a very sweet little lady. I love my people so I’m very affectionate! I’m ok with other cats but I do ask that they give me my space.

« Previous

filed under: