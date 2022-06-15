RANGELEY — Voters chose incumbent Ethan Shaffer and Samantha “Sam” White on Tuesday to represent them, according to uncertified votes posted on a Rangeley forum Facebook page.

The four-way contested race for two, three-year selectmen’s race had Shaffer receiving 205 votes and White receiving 186 votes. Candidates Jacob Beaulieu received 144 votes and Donald Nuttall garnered 101 votes in the uncertified count.

Winning seats on the Regional School Unit Board of Directors were Danielle Lemay with 250 votes for a two-year term and Kayla Alexander acquired 251 votes for a one-year term.

Jonathan Adkins obtained 311 votes to serve on the Sewer Commission.

Counting was ongoing Wednesday for other results.

