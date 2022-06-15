RANGELEY — Regional School Unit 78 voters validated a $5.2 million school budget Tuesday for 2022-23 by an overall vote of 364-99 for kindergarten through grade 12 education.

Residents also approved the two-step voting process in a 340-124 vote for another three years. The process is voters decide at district-wide budget meeting what the budget is and then voters vote yes or no if they want to validate it at a referendum.

The overall increase to the spending plan is 3.96% or $198,642.38 over the current budget. Local allocations based on town revenues are at a nearly 1.4% increase, according to Superintendent Georgia Campbell’s letter to the citizens of the district.

Voters previously approved $60,000 for food service and $13,996 for adult education at a district budget meeting vote on June 7.

Related

Statewide election results for Tuesday’s 2022 primary election

The breakdown of votes are for the validation on budget are Dallas Plantation, 51-10; town of Rangeley, 256-74; Rangeley Plantation 27-10; and Sandy River Plantation, 30-5.

Continuing the two-step voting process results are Dallas Plantation, 49-14;  town of Rangeley, 236-94; Rangeley Plantation, 31-9; and Sandy River Plantation, 24-7.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Rangeley Maine, RSU 78
Related Stories
Latest Articles