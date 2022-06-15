RANGELEY — Regional School Unit 78 voters validated a $5.2 million school budget Tuesday for 2022-23 by an overall vote of 364-99 for kindergarten through grade 12 education.

Residents also approved the two-step voting process in a 340-124 vote for another three years. The process is voters decide at district-wide budget meeting what the budget is and then voters vote yes or no if they want to validate it at a referendum.

The overall increase to the spending plan is 3.96% or $198,642.38 over the current budget. Local allocations based on town revenues are at a nearly 1.4% increase, according to Superintendent Georgia Campbell’s letter to the citizens of the district.

Voters previously approved $60,000 for food service and $13,996 for adult education at a district budget meeting vote on June 7.

The breakdown of votes are for the validation on budget are Dallas Plantation, 51-10; town of Rangeley, 256-74; Rangeley Plantation 27-10; and Sandy River Plantation, 30-5.

Continuing the two-step voting process results are Dallas Plantation, 49-14; town of Rangeley, 236-94; Rangeley Plantation, 31-9; and Sandy River Plantation, 24-7.

