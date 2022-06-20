FARMINGTON — A Starks businessman is hoping to break ground in late summer for a 25-unit apartment building at 113 Livermore Falls Road/state Route 133.

The three-story building will have 14 one-bedroom and 11 studio apartments and be near the intersection of U.S. Route 2/state Route 4, across from Franklin Memorial Hospital.

The property is on 1 1/2 acres. Entry will be from the Livermore Falls Road.

The building will have an elevator, said businessman Stephen Hopkins of Starks, who plans to build with partner Stephen Danner of Stanley Lester Realty, also a contractor, of Plymouth, Massachusetts.

There will be higher-end finishes, including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The building will also be very energy efficient, Hopkins said Monday.

He owns a few other buildings in the area.

They are hoping to break ground late this summer and have units ready for next summer, he said. They will be pre-leasing before that.

The building “will really be tasteful,” he said, adding that they do a lot of work with reclaimed barn wood and beams.

There will also be a community space and outdoor green areas.

It’s going to be affordable for the product type they will produce, he said. It is what a tenant would expect in Portland or Boston, he added.

The Farmington Planning Board approved three permits for the project June 13, Code Enforcement Officer Steve Kaiser said Thursday. The permits pertained to site review, soil erosion control and stormwater management, and subdivision ordinances.

Kaiser said there is a need for housing in this area.

“We still have one more environmental permit to get,” Hopkins said.

