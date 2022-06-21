RUMFORD — Voters for Regional School Unit 10 have approved a new $91.8 million school building for Mexico and Rumford elementary and middle school students and a $30.95 million budget for 2022-23 in referendum voting results on June 14.

Overall, the new school building passed 938-591. By town, the breakdown was Hanover 32-16, Rumford 446-204, Mexico 204-100, Roxbury 32-21, Buckfield 76-81, Hartford 108-99 and Sumner 40-70.

The 2022-23 budget passed with an overall 1,044-470 tally. By town, the breakdown was Hanover 36-12, Rumford 462-186, Mexico 223-72, Roxbury 38-14, Buckfield 94-65, Hartford 137-65 and Sumner 54-56.

Sumner voters were the only ones to oppose both the new school building and the budget, while Buckfield voters were split, approving the budget but voting against the new school.

The $30.95 million budget for 2022-23 is about $1 million more than this fiscal year, which ends June 30. Taxpayers will see an average 1.99% increase in their property taxes.

The new $91.8 million school building will serve students in prekindergarten through eighth grade, as well as housing Child Development Services, which serves children with disabilities, Superintendent Deb Alden said. “It’s estimated to save our district approximately $600,000 over the first two years.”

About 98% of the cost will be paid by the Maine Department of Education in subsidized bonds.

The school is planned for the site of Mountain Valley Middle School at 58 Highland Terrace and Meroby Elementary School at 21 Cross St., both in Mexico. It would replace those schools and Rumford Elementary School.

The school would have space for up to 1,050 students and for children with disabilities from birth to 5 years old. Plans include a health clinic in partnership with Rumford Hospital and an early childhood education program run by Region 9 School of Technology staff and students.

