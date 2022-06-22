LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of a control panel for a dewatering centrifuge at the sewage treatment plant. They also approved a special amusement permit for a church carnival.

The estimated $80,000 expense will come from the plant’s joint reserve account. Jay approved buying the equipment June 14, contingent on Livermore Falls selectmen approving the spending.

The centrifuge is 24 years old and was installed during the last plant upgrade, Jay/Livermore Falls Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt said. A new centrifuge control panel was not included in the ongoing $14 million plant upgrade, the cost of which is being split equally between the towns.

The computer for the equipment has been obsolete since 2009 and no parts are available, Holt said. Employees are doing the dewatering using a manual process.

The unit will cost about $78,600 and there will be shipping expenses. Holt also said he does not have a price to install it but estimated about $20,000.

The board unanimously approved spending up to $80,000 for the unit.

Livermore Falls and Jay share the cost of operation and maintenance of the plant and the ongoing upgrade of the facility, owned by Livermore Falls. The public sewer system treats sewage from residences and businesses in both towns.

In other business, selectmen waived a $25 fee for a special amusement permit for First Baptist Church Livermore Falls’ carnival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 16. Church trustee and Chairman of the Carnival Committee Rick Merrill said the carnival was a “huge success” last year.

Many parents thanked them for it so children had something to do, he said. There will be a dunk tank, a bounce house, a slide and tunnel, a pie raffle, hot dogs, cotton candy, shaved ice and other offerings, Merrill said.

