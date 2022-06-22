LIVERMORE FALLS — A local woman was arrested Sunday after police responded to a report of gunshots at a mobile home park at 162 Fayette Road, which is state Route 17.

Officer Maverick Real arrested Barbara Fonck, 27, of Livermore Falls on a charge of aggravated reckless conduct with a firearm. She was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn and released after posting $750 bail.

Police discovered a tenant-landlord dispute, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said Tuesday, and secured a pistol within 10 minutes. Apparently the gun was fired outside her residence in a congested area, he said.

Real was assisted by Livermore Falls police Lt. Michael Adcock and Jay police and a Maine game warden.

A conviction on the charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

