LIVERMORE FALLS — The Planning Board will hold a public hearing Wednesday on site review applications for two medical marijuana facilities and a retail store that would sell guns and ammunition.

The hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office.

Dana Cummings of California filed an application for a medical marijuana retail store in the defunct Corner Store on Pleasant Street, which is also state Route 133, at the intersection with Baldwin Street. Cummings grew up in Livermore Falls and owns the building.

A local representative will appear for the hearing, board Secretary Gayle Long said.

Cummings also filed an application for a medical marijuana cultivation facility in the former Primary School on Baldwin and Church streets. The latter is also state Route 133.

The retail store would be the sixth in town, with four of them on Main Street and the other on Baldwin Street. The cultivation facility would be the second in town.

If the Planning Board approves the applications, they will go to the Board of Selectmen to be considered for a license. If selectmen approve the applications, they will issue a written license within 15 days for the businesses, unless the issuance of the license would violate any provision of the Ordinance to Allow and Regulate Medical Marijuana Retail Stores, Cultivation Facilities and Product Manufacturing Facilities. Voters adopted the ordinance Nov. 2, 2021, by a vote of 482-257.

Another site review application is from Garret Christen of Livermore Falls, owner of Western Mountain Sports. He has an online business but wants to open a retail store that will sell guns and ammunition on Fayette Road, also known as state Route 17, Long said.

