WILTON — Police are investigating a weekend break-in at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on High Street.
A silver chalice, silver communion serving set and an Acer laptop computer were stolen sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to Sgt. Ethan Kyes’ post on the Wilton Police Department Facebook page.
“We’re interested if anyone in the area who has home security systems or saw anyone walking during the late night/early morning hours,” Kyes wrote.
Anyone with information is asked to contact to Kyes at [email protected].
The church is near the intersection of School Street.
