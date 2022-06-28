STRONG — A local teenager was injured Tuesday morning when his car struck a tree after he had a medical emergency while driving on Main Street, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.
Benjermyn Starbird, 19, of Strong was alone in a 2014 Subaru Legacy headed southbound. He was taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, Nichols wrote in an email.
Deputy Tyler Gray and Deputy Stephen Cusson responded to the crash, which was reported at 10:19 a.m. They were assisted by the Strong Fire Department.
