A car driven by Benjermyn Starbird, 19, of Strong lies beside Main Street in Strong on Tuesday morning after hitting a tree. Police say the teen had a medical emergency, which caused his car to drift into the opposite lane and hit a tree. He was injured and taken by ambulance to a Farmington hospital, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said. Franklin County Sheriff Department photo

STRONG — A local teenager was injured Tuesday morning when his car struck a tree after he had a medical emergency while driving on Main Street, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

Benjermyn Starbird, 19, of Strong was alone in a 2014 Subaru Legacy headed southbound. He was taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, Nichols wrote in an email.

Deputy Tyler Gray and Deputy Stephen Cusson responded to the crash, which was reported at 10:19 a.m. They were assisted by the Strong Fire Department.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
listen, Strong Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles