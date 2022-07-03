Gail Tourtelotte of Jay and her son, Alexzander Tourtelotte await the start of the Jay-Livermore Falls Independence Day Parade on Sunday afternoon in Jay. It was Alexzander’s first parade, and he wasn’t excited about it until he learned there would be lots of fire trucks in the parade. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Ryker Hall of Livermore Falls snacks Sunday while waiting for the start of the Jay-Livermore Falls Independence Day Parade in Jay. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Donald Duck greets people Sunday during the Jay-Livermore Falls Independence Day Parade in Jay. Daisy Duck greeted viewers on the other side of the street. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
A member of the Kora Crazy Cops unit high-fives a paradegoer Sunday during the Jay-Livermore Falls Independence Day Parade in Jay. Veterans, cartoon characters, bicyclists, ATVers, politicians, vintage vehicles and fire trucks from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls also participated. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser