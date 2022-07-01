LIVERMORE FALLS — Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker, who resigned as of Thursday, has agreed to stay until a plan is developed to find a successor, Town Manager Amanda Allen said Friday.

Mike Booker of Jay, hired as chief of Livermore Falls Fire Rescue Department in January, has agreed to stay on as chief until a plan is developed to replace him. Jay Fire Rescue Department photo

Booker, who is also chief in Jay in a separate agreement, issued his resignation at the Livermore Falls department last month. Deputy Fire Rescue Chief Scott Shink also retired from the Livermore Falls department Thursday.

On Friday, Booker said he agreed to stay on as interim chief until a plan is in place for a new chief.

Booker has been a firefighter for over 26 years and chief of Jay Fire Rescue since 2014. He is also an officer on the Mexico Fire Department. He was hired by Livermore Falls in January.

