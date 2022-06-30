LIVERMORE FALLS — The Planning Board approved two site review applications on Wednesday and put off taking action on an application for a retail medical marijuana store pending a traffic and parking study, Code Enforcement Officer Brandon Hobbs said Thursday.

The action followed a public hearing.

Dana Cummings of California submitted a site application for a medical marijuana retail store at 31 Pleasant St., in the former Corner Store building.

“We believe the state did away with two parking spaces at the corner,” in front of the building, Hobbs said.

The application was tabled until a traffic and parking study can be done, he said.

A separate site review application was approved for a medical marijuana cultivation facility in the former primary school on Baldwin Street and Church Street/state Route 133 that abuts the building at 31 Pleasant St. Cummings submitted the application and owns both buildings.

The next step is for Cummings to go to the Board of Selectmen to request a license to operate the cultivation facility, Hobbs said.

The Planning Board also approved a site review application for Garrett Christen of Livermore Falls, owner of Western Mountain Sports at 151 Fayette Road, also known as state Route 17, for a retail store to sell firearms and ammunition. He has an online business, which he operates out of his house, and needs town approval for the retail store.

He has renovated a large shed on the property as retail space, Hobbs said.

He had come to the Planning Board in 2015 to see if he needed to file a site plan review application for the online business. Since it was in his house, he did not, Hobbs said. He and Town Manager Amanda Allen have been working with Christen, Hobbs said.

