FARMINGTON — A Farmington woman was injured Friday when she lost control of the motorcycle she was driving as she attempted to pass a vehicle on state Route 27, just north of the Barker Road.

Melinda Harris, 52, who was riding a 2015 Indian motorcycle, was thrown from the bike and slid on the roadway coming to rest on the southbound shoulder, police Chief Kenneth Charles wrote in an email.

The motorcycle continued upright along the travel lane before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.

Harris received injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening and was transported by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to a hospital, he wrote.

Officer Christoph Mutschin investigated the crash, which was reported at 9:41 a.m. Farmington Fire Rescue Department assisted at the scene.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: