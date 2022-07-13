JAY — The Select Board tabled action Monday on adding a feature to the town website to accept online payments for sewer fees and property taxes.

The board is looking for more information before deciding whether to incorporate the change with the new website launch, expected this fall.

Expenet Technologies, headquartered in Wilton and with a shop in Farmington, is updating the website. In April, selectpersons accepted the company’s proposal of $2,500, the lower price of two web designers, to create the new site. The money will come from the town’s allotment of the American Rescue Plan Act.

As part of the upgrade, there is an option to add a feature that would allow the town to take online sewer and tax payments. The cost to integrate the software is $3,200, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said Monday.

The software could be added later but there would most likely be another fee, she said.

The initial cost for the program would be paid from the federal allotment. The annual maintenance and support cost of $500 would be included in the town budget.

The board wants to find out if there is a way to stop the use of the program for a property nearing the foreclosure, to make sure there is money in the payer’s account to cover overdue bill.

Town Clerk Ronda Palmer will get information for the next meeting.

