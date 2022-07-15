Franklin County Animal Shelter, 207-778-2638, located at 550 Industry Rd. in Farmington, has selected the Pets of the Week.

Newton, is a male Lab mix, 1 to 3 Years – Mr. Newton is a handsome, wide-eyed, lively gentleman who loves his people with his whole heart. He can be selective about who he trusts but is quick to give out kisses to those he trusts. He adores long, slow walks with lots of opportunity to sniff the flowers along the way.

Newton can get overwhelmed when there’s too much chaos happening around him so he would do best in a home with older children and adults. He would love to meet your current dog to see if they can be friends.

Stella Rose is a 1 to 3 year old female pitbull mix – Say hello to Stella! She is a beautiful, loyal, affectionate little lady. Stella came to us as a pregnant stray from Roxbury. She has a hard time trusting people and is nervous meeting someone for the first time. However, once she trusts you, she’s a steadfast, loving, and devoted companion.

Because Stella is easily frightened by sudden movements she would thrive in a calm home with adults and without people frequently coming and going. Other animals can be too much for Miss Stella Rose so she would love a home where she can focus all her attention on her new family.

