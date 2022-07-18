AVON — An Augusta woman was hurt Sunday when the motorcycle she was driving went off state Route 4, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. wrote in an email.
Hours later a truck driven by a Massachusetts man on state Route 142 in Phillips had a mechanical problem and the vehicle hit a utility pole and wires.
In the first crash, reported at about 1:10 p.m., Cassandra Tondreau, 53, of Augusta was driving a 2019 Harley-Davidson with other motorcyclists just north of Country Delight, when she failed to negotiate a corner due to speed, Nichols wrote.
She was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.
Sgt. Jacob Richards responded to the crash in Phillips about 7:45 p.m. Jonathan Resnick, 49, of Littleton, Massachusetts, was driving a 2012 Ford pickup truck north when a mechanical problem caused it to swerve right and hit a utility pole, Nichols wrote.
Central Maine Power Co. replaced the pole, Nichols wrote.
No injuries were reported.
Phillips Fire Department responded to the scene and helped shut the road down for several hours until the pole was replaced.
