JAY — A Livermore woman died Wednesday and a Livermore Falls woman was critically injured in a head-on collision on state Route 4 in North Jay, near the intersection of Maxwell Road, police Cpl. Joseph Sage said.
A Subaru Outback driven by Gaylene Rich, 69, of Livermore heading south and a Ford Edge driven by Trisha Payeur, 41, of Livermore Falls heading north collided head-on, he said.
Rich died on the way to the hospital, Sage said.
LifeFlight had been called but was canceled en route, he said.
Payeur was taken by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. She was in critical condition late Wednesday afternoon, Sage said.
Holly Starbird, who lives nearby, said she was stopped at the intersection of Pleasant Drive and Route 4 and saw the crash.
“I saw the white SUV swerve and go across the road and collide with the other vehicle,” she said.
Starbird said she called 911.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Connections
Museum L-A to introduce new movement classes beginning July 29
-
The Bethel Citizen
Old County Road temporarily closing
-
The Bethel Citizen
Buck’s Ledge: Then, now, and always
-
Advertiser Democrat
Local Scouts earn Bronze Award
-
Advertiser Democrat
Waterford Summer breakfasts are back