JAY — A Livermore woman died Wednesday and a Livermore Falls woman was critically injured in a head-on collision on state Route 4 in North Jay, near the intersection of Maxwell Road, police Cpl. Joseph Sage said.

A Subaru Outback driven by Gaylene Rich, 69, of Livermore heading south and a Ford Edge driven by Trisha Payeur, 41, of Livermore Falls heading north collided head-on, he said.

Rich died on the way to the hospital, Sage said.

LifeFlight had been called but was canceled en route, he said.

Payeur was taken by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. She was in critical condition late Wednesday afternoon, Sage said.

Holly Starbird, who lives nearby, said she was stopped at the intersection of Pleasant Drive and Route 4 and saw the crash.

“I saw the white SUV swerve and go across the road and collide with the other vehicle,” she said.

Starbird said she called 911.

