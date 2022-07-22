FARMINGTON — Sunday, July 31, from 4 to 7 p.m., brings an entertaining afternoon/evening filled with music and food while viewing classic cars and trucks at Fairbanks Union Church, 583 Fairbanks Road, Farmington.

Revel in an evening with live music emanating from Gambol Creek, Jeff and Donna Wells while sitting in your car or at picnic tables enjoying fare cooked by members, friends and Deacons of the church.

We have added a truck division this year. Car and truck registration times will be 4 to 5:30 p.m., to be eligible for the prizes. Fee to enter a car or truck is $5. Trophies will be awarded in each division for Best of Show. Then one prize of $100, for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place will be voted on by the spectators at the cruise in. Any cars or trucks that register after 5:30 will not be eligible for the prizes. So come early.

Two hours of music will fill the neighborhood with Gambol Creek. Jeff and Donna Wells are best known for their keyboard, guitar and vocal music. This well-known Farmington/Florida based duo will surely provide us with a magnificent performance. Come and see! A menu of hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, root beer floats, whoopie pies and soda/water will be offered at reasonable prices.

The car hop is free to attend as a spectator. If it rains the event is rescheduled for August 7. The show benefits the Deacons Mission and Outreach Fund. Questions will be answered by calling 778-4349 or 778-3808.

