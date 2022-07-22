Franklin County Animal Shelter would love to talk to you about the adoptable animals, so contact us, or better yet, come visit–maybe you’ll meet your new fur-ever friend! Their hours are Monday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. The pets of this week are Starfire and Indigo

Starfire is a one to three year old wonderful little girl. “Hello, my name is Starfire. I’m such a wonderful little girl. I’m very silly and a total sweetheart. I love to play, and I don’t mind being held and I love pets. It takes me a few days to adjust to new places and animals, so I’d greatly appreciate a patient and calm home.

Indigo is a young male Pitbull, about one year old. “ Hi! I’m Indigo but I also go by Indi! I’m such a happy, wonderful little man. I do the cutest little butt wiggles when I see my humans and I have so much love for them! I can be a little shy when first meeting new people but once I know you’re safe I’ll be your best friend. I love going for walks and getting cuddled. My ideal home would be one full of love to give who can take me on lots of long walks. I’d be the perfect adventure buddy. I’d love to meet your current dog to see if we could be friends.

