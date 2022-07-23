Meetinghouse Park in Farmington was a bevy of activity Saturday morning with numerous vendors offering free foods and activities for children to enjoy.
Posted
SCROLL
Madeline Meuse of Farmington enjoys a Sno-cone Saturday morning in Farmington’s Meetinghouse Park. The park was filled with children and their relatives during Summer Fest. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Charlotte Dakin pets a five-month old goat kid while Reya Rothert, both of Farmington, looks at the goats Saturday morning in Farmington. During Summer Fest, numerous kid-friendly activities and free foods were available in Meetinghouse Park. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Captain Dartani Darkenwulf, a.k.a. Darin Beaulieu of New Portland is ready to lead the children’s parade during Summer Fest Saturday morning in Farmington. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Marceau Glady Jordan of France checks out a bin of balloons in Meetinghouse Park Saturday morning during Summer Fest in Farmington. Jordan’s mom is from New Sharon. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Dante Pike of Livermore Falls holds Luna, a four-year old bearded dragon, Saturday morning in Farmington. The lizard is an emotional support animal owned by Brynn Dakin of Farmington who brought her sister to Summer Fest. It was too hot for Luna to wear her shark costume, she said. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Brothers Andrew and Peter Wells of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, show off their pirate moves Saturday morning in Farmington. As part of Summer Fest the Franklin County Children’s Task Force held a pirate and mermaid themed parade. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser