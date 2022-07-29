Franklin County Animal Shelter would love to talk to you about the adoptable animals, so contact us, or better yet, come visit–maybe you’ll meet your new fur-ever friend! Their hours are Monday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. The pets of this week are Ducky and Casper.

Hi!! I’m Ducky! I’m an over seven year old male, but basically perfect – I’m super loving, playful, and goofy! My ideal home would have lots of places to nap but also tons of toys and lots of love! I do well with the other cats here and would love a cuddle buddy in my new home!

When I came here my hips were a bit wonky and I ended up needing surgery on my hips. But after my surgery and a few weeks of rest, I’m all ready to go to my new fur-ever home.

Casper is a one year old male lab mix originally from Mississippi where he was surrendered because his owner had health issues and could no longer keep him. He’s been with us for 113 days making him one of our longest-term residents. He’s dearly loved by all the staff here at the shelter and it breaks our hearts he can’t experience all the love and activity he would get in a home. He loves to splash around in the kiddie pools here at the shelter and is obsessed with tennis balls and feels the need to fit as many in his mouth as he possibly can! He’s a very active dog and he’s a big boy so he would do best in a home with older children and lots of outdoor playtime. Casper likes other animals but doesn’t understand social cues well and will need to be the only pet because of that. He was house trained and crate trained at his old home and slept at the foot of his owner’s bed.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: